The city council meeting on April 18 started with a full house – all seats were filled, and several more people stood in the back of the council chambers. The meeting kicked off with three presentations, and there were two public hearings scheduled that did not occur.

After each presentation, more people left. For the final portion of the meeting, only two audience members remained. One being the Gazette’s eyes and ears, and the other being Louise Hansen, who always comes to the meetings to thank the council for all their hard work. Hansen had even mentioned at the previous meeting that she may not be present April 18 because of an upcoming surgery, but she showed up anyway and stayed for the entire two hours and 15 minutes.

