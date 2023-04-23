The city council meeting on April 18 started with a full house – all seats were filled, and several more people stood in the back of the council chambers. The meeting kicked off with three presentations, and there were two public hearings scheduled that did not occur.
After each presentation, more people left. For the final portion of the meeting, only two audience members remained. One being the Gazette’s eyes and ears, and the other being Louise Hansen, who always comes to the meetings to thank the council for all their hard work. Hansen had even mentioned at the previous meeting that she may not be present April 18 because of an upcoming surgery, but she showed up anyway and stayed for the entire two hours and 15 minutes.
Police Officer Hunter Julien was officially sworn in as captain. Many of his former colleagues and mentors from the St. Paul Park Police Department came, as did his parents, wife and two young kids. Julien has been with the city of Stillwater for about 10 years, and he gave a speech in which he thanked his supportive family and his mentors, stating that those are two of the most important resources one needs to obtain and successfully maintain a position in law enforcement.
Hope your calendars were marked: April 19 was proclaimed International Exchange Student Day. Stillwater Area High School and the City of Stillwater host international exchange students from around the world, promoting cultural exchange. The city council encouraged residents to take a moment to recognize and appreciate the valuable contributions of exchange students, the families that host them, and the staff and program organizers who help make it all possible.
A number of exchange students from Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Czech Republic came up and spoke about their experience in the U.S. Council Member Larry Odebrecht is hosting an exchange student himself, and he described how, when hosting a student, you become their family. Recycling efforts
In a recycling “Know Before You Throw” coloring contest, as part of the city’s efforts to increase activities and education around recycling, 20 artists ages three to 81 submitted their colored rendition of the earth. Many contestants got creative with their submissions by adding three-dimensional media, printed images and text that explain what can and can’t get recycled, facts about recycling, a drawing that makes oceanic-continent lines become a moose eating carrots, or even the rest of the solar system. With these pieces of art, there can be no doubt that some of Stillwater’s residents are enthusiastic about recycling and environmental stewardship.
First- and second-place winners for each participating age group were announced and presented with gift cards and a certificate of honor at the April 18 meeting.
In other environmental news, while April 22 is Earth day, April 28 is and was officially proclaimed by the city as Arbor Day, a day to celebrate trees and all the good they do. They provide beautiful canopies and great shade from the hot summer sun, make beautiful displays of snowfall, provide oxygen for all the planet’s life, make a cozy home or hangout place for many different species (including humans – tree-houses anyone?) and they need some love after the beating they took in the April Fools’ snow storm.
The Stillwater proclamation also notes that trees are a renewable resource bringing a sense of joy and spiritual renewal for many people. They also help combat climate change by reducing topsoil erosion by wind and water, cutting heating and cooling costs, moderating temperature and cleaning the air, in addition to producing life-giving oxygen and providing habitats for wildlife.
Arbor Day was first celebrated in Nebraska with the planting of more than a million trees, according to Stillwater’s proclamation.
Two public hearings were scheduled for the April 18 meeting. One was regarding a food truck, but the applicants withdrew their case and can remain running until Aug. 31. The other was in regards to a car wash. The applicant submitted some revised plans, so the hearing is postponed until the meeting on May 2 so staff can thoroughly review the revisions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.