For the first time since 2003, discussions took place of merging the Water Board of Commissioners of Stillwater into the Public Works department of the city.
The discussion was prompted by a public works assessment report, conducted by consulting agency GovHR, which examined the existing Public Works Department, Board of Water Commissioners and St. Croix Valley Recreation Center. The goal of the report was to look at different organizational models used by similar municipalities in order to potentially increase the departments’ effectiveness and efficiency.
The report was summarized and presented at a special joint city council meeting with the Board of Water Commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 21.
While many ideas were presented – including creating a separate engineering division and establishing leadership succession planning for staff within Public Works – the idea that dominated the discussion at the meeting was merging the Water Board into the City’s Public Works Department.
While the Water Board is already owned and operated by the City, it is under the control and management of the Board of Water Commissioners. The Board of Commissioners consists of three members who are appointed by the council who serve for a period of three years. A City Council member also serves as a liaison for the board.
Commissioners of the Water Board were quick to point out claims in GovHR’s original report that they viewed to be inaccurate, particularly about the board’s transparency with the council and the existence of water boards independent to city operations in Minnesota.
“Due to the limited scope of the study, you have not demonstrated a clear understanding of how the water distribution system works,” said Water Board Commissioner George Vania.
The board also perceived that the report advised a position to be eliminated that is key to the management of the city’s water supply, but representatives GovHR clarified that it did not recommend doing so.
GovHR representatives stated several times throughout the meeting that the study was not intended to change the function of the Water Board, but to examine its governance in order to increase effectiveness and efficiency. The agency recommended that the board merges with the city’s Public Works Department and create a separate utilities division that includes both water and sewer functions. Public Work currently manages the sewer functions for the city.
“There are shared services that can be combined between Public Works and the Water Board that can create better efficiencies moving forward,” GovHR Vice President Sarah McKee said during the meeting.
Two potentially key factors that were not addressed in the study’s report include any potential cost savings connected to merging the Water Board into the Public Works Department, as well as how to implement the merger if it were approved sometime in the future.
City Council members said that the Water Board commissioners were assuming too much with the completion of the study, and that if any decisions were made to merge the board with Public Works, it would take many months of public hearings, as well as discussion with the Water Board, on how to move forward with a smooth transition.
“This is a huge decision, but we’re still on the same team,” said City Councilor Dave Junker. “We’re all working for the city of Stillwater to bring the best cost efficiency to our residents along with the best service.”
Mayor Ted Kozlowski said during the meeting that if anything, the council is exploring this option in order to provide more resources to the Water Board.
“I think water and sewer go hand-in-hand,” Kozlowski said. “To me, it’s logical.”
In 2003, Stillwater voters who participated in a mail-in referendum were overwhelmingly against merging the Water Board with Public Works, with 79 percent of voters (3,898 residents) voting no.
At the end of the meeting, the council voted to adopt an organizational chart in the study’s report that includes a utilities division with both water and sewer services. City staff will work internally, as well as with the Water Board, to investigate a potential transition plan for a merger.
If the organizational chart that was adopted were fully implemented, both utilities would be organized into a Infrastructure Division with city streets, parks and fleet would be one division and the current engineering division would remain the same.
Contact Kevin Ott at kevin.ott@ecm-inc.com
