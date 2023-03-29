Besides a public comment, some flood discussion and a few jokes, the most notable aspects of the March 21 city council meeting may have been its brevity and quietude. With two council members attending via Zoom and an absence from the mayor, there was perhaps a welcome calm after seeing city hall nearly full for the past two meetings on March 7 and March 20.
The meeting kicked off with recognition of Nick Chaves, public works superintendent, who is retiring on April 3. His 29 years of service to the City of Stillwater was recognized and commended.
During the open forum, when the public can comment or discuss issues, Louise Hansen, who routinely takes a moment to thank the council for all their hard work, came forward to discuss two issues. First, she stated that there have been some cars with their makes and models blocked out and with covers over their license plates that have been speeding up and down streets.
Second, she brought up a safety issue. “Guess what’s back? The skateboarders.” She saw one being dragged up the hill by a vehicle, skating down the hill, then getting hauled back up the hill to do it all over again. She also added that these skateboarders are not courteous to pedestrians.
City Engineer and Public Works Director Shawn Sanders reported that Stillwater’s natural resources technician, Andrew Coyne, applied for a grant, which was approved, from the Department of Natural Resources to address the issue of Emerald Ash Borers.
“The city, through his (Coyne) efforts, is going to get a $28,000 grant from the DNR for Emerald Ash Borer removal,” stated Sanders. He added that they estimate around 50 diseased trees will be removed and new trees will be planted.
Tim Gladhill, community development director, stated that the Miller apartments on Chestnut Street hope to open May 1, though construction conditions may move that date by a couple weeks. Landucci Homes has submitted a building permit for their project, now named Chapel Hill Flats, on Third Street and Myrtle. The permit is currently being reviewed, and if approved, they hope to start building in May.
Gladhill also touched on the Sundance project. They are working on a new concept plan which, if submitted, may be discussed further with public hearings and meetings in the summer.
He also added, “Based off of some questions we are getting from the public, I just want to clarify that this is not a done deal. They have a purchase agreement on four parcels. Given the current zoning, we are not obligated to approve this project. If submitted, we will have to react to that, but I just want to clarify that we have not indicated any support, and it is far from a done deal at this point.”
