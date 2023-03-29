Besides a public comment, some flood discussion and a few jokes, the most notable aspects of the March 21 city council meeting may have been its brevity and quietude. With two council members attending via Zoom and an absence from the mayor, there was perhaps a welcome calm after seeing city hall nearly full for the past two meetings on March 7 and March 20.

The meeting kicked off with recognition of Nick Chaves, public works superintendent, who is retiring on April 3. His 29 years of service to the City of Stillwater was recognized and commended.

Load comments