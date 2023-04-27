city swap: stillwater --> oak park heights

A section of frontage property currently within the Stillwater city limits will be turned over to Oak Park Heights as part of a request from the Department of Transportation. Oak Park Heights will annex roughly 13.4 acres of a section of median along Highway 36. (Image courtesy City of Stillwater)

With a hefty list of 14 items on the consent agenda, in addition to the routine payment of bills and approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, a lot was agreed upon in one swift motion at the city council meeting on April 18.

One item on the consent agenda did not move forward. The request to approve Summer Tuesdays was tabled for the next meeting on May 2.

