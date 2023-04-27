With a hefty list of 14 items on the consent agenda, in addition to the routine payment of bills and approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, a lot was agreed upon in one swift motion at the city council meeting on April 18.
One item on the consent agenda did not move forward. The request to approve Summer Tuesdays was tabled for the next meeting on May 2.
One other item, a request for temporary construction easement, called for further discussion. Chapel Hill Flats is a three-story, 21-unit apartment building being built at the corner of Third Street North and Myrtle Street West. Landucci Construction said they need temporary access to an adjacent parking lot owned by the city in order to complete the project according to the approved plans.
Council Member Dave Junker had reservations about the vague nature of the word “temporary,” and felt the request was premature since there are Jersey barriers blocking off the seven parking spots the city owns.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski agreed, stating he doesn’t want indefinite construction. “We have that one never-ending construction project downtown that takes up parking on Water Street and has been going on for like three years now.”
City Attorney Kori Land stated that there is a termination date in the construction easement contract of Nov. 1, 2024. She added that the owner of the property for Chapel Hill Flats owns a portion of the parking lot.
Kozlowski called for a motion to approve. Getting no response, he added, “We kind of have to.”
With some audible reluctance and hesitation, the motion to approve a temporary construction easement was passed in a four-to-one vote.
The rest of the consent agenda needed no discussion and was passed unanimously.
•The city approved the continuation of Medicare reimbursement for eligible city retirees.
•A memorandum for downtown parking was brought forth by Tim Gladhill, community development director. The memo states, “On April 7, 2023, the City Council directed Staff to move forward with revisions to the Downtown Parking District Fee Schedule.”
In order to address the growing gap of deferred capital maintenance, increase turnover in premium parking, and improve safety and convenience for downtown employees, the city intends to charge one dollar per hour in parking zones east of Main Street and put 30- and 60-minute time limits on Main Street parking.
So, with that, paid parking in downtown Stillwater moves one step closer to becoming a reality.
•Pending agreement from the City of Oak Park Heights, the boundary between Oak Park Heights and Stillwater from Greeley Street to County Road 5 will change. Stillwater will detach from 110 feet of its southerly containments along the Highway 36 frontage road and Oak Park Heights will annex that same area. This change comes at the request of the Minnesota Department of Transportation “to address its internal concerns for certain lands located in or adjacent to the STH 36 right of way,” according to the joint resolution draft.
The annexation property consists of approximately 13.41 acres, and would result in part of the boundary line between the two cities residing along the median of Highway 36.
•Stillwater joined many other cities and counties in Minnesota and across the nation in the national opioid settlements, making the city eligible to receive a portion of recent settlements – and making a larger distribution available to the state of Minnesota – that intend to hold responsible “entities that engage in the manufacture, marketing, promotion, distribution, or dispensing of opioids,” as the resolution states.
•The city agreed to move forward with a project to expand the St. Croix Valley Recreation Center for the St. Croix Curling Club. This step approved hiring a consultant to explore the financial and logistical aspects of the project.
•A Stillwater school zone speed study that will cost an estimated $18,000 will be conducted by consulting firm Bolton and Menk. Shawn Sanders, city engineer and director of public works, sent the memorandum, which states, “Last summer, the traffic committee asked staff to inquire about establishing school speed zones… three schools are possible candidates for the establishment of a school speed zone, Stillwater Middle School, Oak Park Elementary, and New Heights Charter School. Other schools were considered, but if… the school was not adjacent to a city street or had already had an established school zone, they were not included.”
•Finally, the water tower on Tower Drive will be painted in 2024. It was last painted over 20 years ago, and a condition assessment of the tower showed that painting is needed. TKDA, the city’s consultant on engineering services related to water distribution, was awarded their proposal with a quote of $82,700 to prepare plans and analyze the operation of the water distribution system while the tower is out of service for painting.
