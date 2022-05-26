Food truck

In this file photo from the 2021 Food Truck Extravaganza, patrons wait in line for one of the most popular vendors with Amish Annie’s Donuts serving fried donuts and freshly squeezed lemonade.

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce’s Food Truck Extravaganza will take another bite out of Stillwater when it returns on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

“The Food Truck Extravaganza has grown to be one of the largest food truck events in the Midwest. It has become well known in the area as “a mini State Fair in Stillwater,” Chamber Executive Director Robin Anthony. “We look forward to kicking off summer with this family fun event.”

The annual event will include more than 30 food trucks, an expanded marketplace, military row, live music, beer and wine tent and a children’s area.

The kids’ area will include a bouncy house, games, face painting, pony rides and balloons.

Cost of admittance is $5 per person and kids under age of 5 are free. A portion of these proceeds will be donated to scholarship funds, specifically in the trades, to students at the Stillwater Area High School, along with private and charter schools.

Parking for the event is free on-site at the fairgrounds. The Chamber is seeking vendors and event sponsors for the kids’ area, beer tent, and entertainment stage.

Sponsorship options and event details are available by visiting the chamber’s website at greaterstillwaterchamber.com or by calling 651-439-4001.

