Sunday, May 21, Nelson’s Ice Cream will be celebrating a century of serving ice cream to Stillwater’s citizens and visitors.
To celebrate, the parking lot will be closed off to be used for a bouncy house, face painting, popcorn, root beer floats, and more.
Their first day of business this year was April 1, after which they lost power from the storm until the afternoon on April 2. Luckily, the ice cream stayed nice and cold on dry ice.
The history of Nelson’s, as outlined on their website, started in 1923, when it was Seven Corners grocery store. “The store offered ice cream and the first pasteurized milk in the area,” the text states.
In the 1930s, 25- and 50-pound ice blocks were added to the store.
Starting in 1947, the store was operated by Art Nelson, who lived in the smaller building on the property.
That smaller building in which Nelson lived is now Art’s Coffee, serving donuts, coffee, and other refreshments.
After Nelson’s death in 1964, his nephew bought the store and changed its name to Nelson’s Dairy Store. As stated on the website, “Since the Nelson family’s main business was Brown’s Ice Cream in Minneapolis, it provided them with the opportunity to sell their ice cream in Stillwater, where they served generous two-scoop ice cream cones for ten cents in the 60s.”
The store changed hands again in 1992, but the new owners decided to sell or close Nelson’s in 2006.
Enter Stillwater residents Bill Bergstrom and Dave Najarian. With more than 25 years of restaurant experience and a strong desire to preserve the Stillwater gem known as Nelson’s, Najarian has proved beneficial.
In 2014, Nelson’s Ice Cream expanded to open a location in St. Paul, managed by Najarian’s son, Daved Najarian, and Daved’s wife, Becky Najarian.
The Najarians continue to run the stores today. In addition to Art’s Coffee, there is also a sister store, Nellie’s, in St. Paul. At Nellie’s, customers can order custom ice cream cookie sandwiches in addition to ice cream cones and sundaes. As explained on the website, “With a dozen ice cream flavors and half a dozen cookie options offered, guests can let their creativity run wild mixing and matching to find the perfect ice cream cookie sandwich combination. Take it to the next level by rolling your creation through toppings like Oreo, mini chocolate chips and sprinkles. Then have cookies warmed up/caramelized in our custom cookie panini press.”
Join Nelson’s on May 21 in celebrating a century of history and, hopefully, another century or few to go in serving generous ice cream scoops in Stillwater.
