The Washington County Historical Society is putting history back together with this year’s Historic House Tour. The Stillwater Historic Homes Tour is on Sunday, May 21, from noon to 5 p.m.
This tour will have eight very distinct houses that span more than a half a century.
Houses on the tour include the 1853 Warden’s House Museum; two unique homes in Stillwater’s Dutchtown area; a couple on the historic Pine Street and others that transport the visitor through time in Stillwater’s great architectural history.
House Tour co-chair Sheila Hause stated, “The Washington County Historical Society always does a great job in presenting their historic homes tour. It is something I always look forward to. The preparation and time the homeowners put in to presenting their homes is greatly appreciated. How wonderful that the homeowners put so much care and love into preserving their beautiful homes.”
“These houses show the transformation of Stillwater, from a rough and tumble lumber town to a gentler, river city,” according to Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society. “The differences really put you in the timeline of the history of Stillwater and show the beauty of each era.”
Each house on the tour has a local business sponsor, showing again how the business community rises up to help the area’s unique heritage. The funds raised will go to the preservation and dissemination of local and regional history.
Tickets are available for purchase at wchsmn.org, or by calling the Washington County Heritage Center at 651-439-2298. Attendees are responsible for their own transportation between the houses.
Tickets are available the day of the tour at the Warden’s House Museum, 602 North Main Street, and at the Washington County Heritage Center at 1862 S. Greeley Street. For more information, contact the Historical Society at 651-439-5956 or visit www.wchsmn.org to order your tickets online.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.