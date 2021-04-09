“Boots on the River” is the theme of a memorial event taking place through Friday, April 9, at Stillwater Veterans Memorial.

The event, called Operation 23 to Zero, seeks to bring awareness to the number of veterans who die by suicide each day, totalling 23. The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 22 veterans and one active service member die by suicide every day.

“Our military faces battles overseas and also at home. Many times experiences impact how we live adding to the present stress of life,” the organization’s promotional material states. “Our mission is to bring awareness to the crisis and effect a change for those touched by this epidemic. We provide opportunities for people to come together in a comfortable setting and meet similar minded people through events and provide a network to reach out in times of need and distress. We also provide survivor support to the families left behind.”

