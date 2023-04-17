Community Thread will host its sixth annual Black Tie Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, at the Grand Banquet Hall in Stillwater.

This high-energy event will feature five games of bingo with prizes up to $500 each, a mystery prize wall, an online auction and a photo booth. Lee Valsvik, television reporter for KARE 11 and radio host for iHeartMedia’s KOOL 108, will serve as the emcee, along with local celebrity bingo callers, including: Mary Divine, reporter for the St. Paul Pioneer Press; Tim Safe, Pathfinders Insurance Broker; Margaret and Marlay Smith, founder of UXL and incoming Community Thread board member (Margaret) and owner of Mariah Remodeling and community volunteer (Marlay); John Dow Jr., St. Croix Group at Morgan Stanley; and Brian Mueller, Stillwater police chief. Mandee Puente, owner of Agent M Insurance and the 2023 Chamber Ambassador of the Year, will be the special guest speaker.

