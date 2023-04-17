Community Thread will host its sixth annual Black Tie Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, at the Grand Banquet Hall in Stillwater.
This high-energy event will feature five games of bingo with prizes up to $500 each, a mystery prize wall, an online auction and a photo booth. Lee Valsvik, television reporter for KARE 11 and radio host for iHeartMedia’s KOOL 108, will serve as the emcee, along with local celebrity bingo callers, including: Mary Divine, reporter for the St. Paul Pioneer Press; Tim Safe, Pathfinders Insurance Broker; Margaret and Marlay Smith, founder of UXL and incoming Community Thread board member (Margaret) and owner of Mariah Remodeling and community volunteer (Marlay); John Dow Jr., St. Croix Group at Morgan Stanley; and Brian Mueller, Stillwater police chief. Mandee Puente, owner of Agent M Insurance and the 2023 Chamber Ambassador of the Year, will be the special guest speaker.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://BlackTieBingo23.givesmart.com until they sell out. Tickets will not be available at the door. Guests will enjoy delicious appetizers and desserts, five games of bingo and the activities listed above. Business sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Cathleen Hess at 651-439-7434.
Proceeds from the event will support Community Thread’s mission to maximize resources and engage volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community. Since 1967, Community Thread has provided essential services to older adults and adults with disabilities and other special needs, with the vision of a community where all people are engaged, enriched and connected. To learn more visit CommunityThreadMN.org or call 651-439-7434.
