Mayor Ted Kozlowski and his bike
Mayor Ted Kozlowski can often be seen riding his bike to and from City Hall.

 Gazette staff photo by Taylor Kiel

“Happy Bike Month, everybody. Get your bikes out; the weather’s going to be awesome,” Mayor Ted Kozlowski stated.

Kozlowski proclaimed May 2023 to be Bike Month at the city council meeting on May 16.

