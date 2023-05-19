“Happy Bike Month, everybody. Get your bikes out; the weather’s going to be awesome,” Mayor Ted Kozlowski stated.
Kozlowski proclaimed May 2023 to be Bike Month at the city council meeting on May 16.
“The City of Stillwater will celebrate biking and the freedom, the joy, and the well-being it imbues within us, as well as the power that more people riding bikes has in making life better for everyone,” Kozlowski read from the proclamation.
“Bicycling has been shown to improve citizens’ health, well-being, and quality of life, growing the economy of the City of Stillwater, attracting tourism dollars and local business spending and reducing pollution, congestion and parking costs on our streets and roads,” Kozlowski read.
“Stillwater will be promoting the use of bicycle as both a means of transportation and recreation year-round to attract more visitors to enjoy our local parks and trail systems, as well as restaurants, hotels, retail establishments, and cultural and scenic attractions,” the proclamation continues.
Kozlowski added that Stillwater has “the best trail system in the state, if not the Midwest; so get out and enjoy it.”
To promote cycling, May has seen and continues to see group rides, races, commuting events, educational programs, charity events, and other events around Stillwater.
May 15-21 was Bike to Work Week, and Friday, May 19, was Bike to Work Day.
But for Kozlowski, bike to work week lasts much longer, as he could be seen biking to and from the city council meetings well outside of the official Bike to Work Week.
Similarly, two weeks ago (May 3) was Bike to School Day, and children throughout the school district could be seen riding their bikes to school.
Kozlowski added, “If you haven’t been on a bike for awhile, it does make you feel like a kid again. It’s pretty fun; I do enjoy it.”
However, Stillwater resident Rob SanCartier disagreed. “I don’t have a problem with kids biking around, trying to get here and there, having fun,” SanCartier said during the open forum time of the meeting. “Maybe we could even do something weird, like up to 18 they can ride bikes, anybody over [can] not.”
“Wait, wait, you don’t want people over 18 to ride bikes?” Kozlowski asked.
“I know that’s ridiculous, I’m joking around,” SanCartier clarified.
At the May 2 meeting, Rick Heidick, chair of the board of directors for Sustainable Stillwater and promoter of making the city a bike-friendly community, mentioned that Stillwater has a bronze award of recognition for its bicycle-friendliness, and that the city could be well on its way toward a silver award.
But SanCartier felt differently about this fact.
“I’d love to get rid of that nasty bronze award that we got for the bike stuff,” SanCartier said. “I’d like to become a non-bike city.”
He explained that he dislikes when cyclists ride in the road instead of on the trails.
“This is common in Stillwater. It’s every day,” he added.
“It’s never happened to me,” said Council Member Larry Odebrecht.
“Well, you’re not looking then. You must not drive much during the day. Cause I drive, like I say, for work, and it’s all the time.” He added, “I just wanted to express my dissatisfaction with the way we’re treating drivers on the roads around here.”
“You’re at the wrong venue,” Odebrecht stated.
“The bikers have just as much right to that road as you,” Council Member Mike Polehna said. “It’s state law.”
SanCartier did bring up an important point though, when he said, “Everybody goes through intersections on a bike without stopping.”
While reading the proclamation, Kozlowski stated, “The City will also promote greater public awareness of bicycle operation and safety education during Bike Month and year-round in an effort to reduce collisions, injuries and fatalities and improve health and safety for everyone on the road.”
Toward that end of promoting safety, the Stillwater Police Department recently held its annual Youth Bike Safety Rodeo on May 13.
According to Heidick and Police Chief Brian Mueller, the Bike Safety Rodeo was a success. It was held inside the recreation center, since it was a bit rainy last Saturday.
Over 120 riders showed up, according to Mueller. Twelve bikes were donated to kids in need, and helmets were handed out. Mueller gave a shout-out to the many organizations that had a role in making the rodeo so successful: FamilyMeans, Sustainable Stillwater, district area elementary schools, Cub, Stillwater Motors, Lakeview Hospital, Stillwater Area High School Mountain Bike Club, as well as some others he couldn’t remember at the time.
Like it or not, more cities are moving toward bike-friendly infrastructure, increasing the importance of bike safety all the time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.