Bayport Scout Troop 113 recently honored three young men who attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
Jacob Odebrecht, of Stillwater, Jay Twohy, of Bayport, and Joey Casale, of West Lakeland, were promoted to Eagle Scout during a ceremony at the Bayport American Legion on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank within The Boy Scouts of America.
During the ceremony, Scoutmaster Larry Odebrecht spoke to the importance of service to others and doing your best in both large and small ways to live a well-led life. He noted that boys’ participation in scouting honed their skills along the way to prepare them for the planning and leadership required for the completion of their Eagle Scout projects.
Each scout spoke of what they learned during the process of their projects from inception to completion. They mutually agreed on the importance of lessons learned through the many necessary steps involved.
This included: the approval process, communication with collaborators, the procurement of materials and the assistance of other scouts and community members.
The city of Stillwater honored Jacob Odebrecht with a Mayoral Proclamation declaring Nov. 27 to be “Jacob Odebrecht Day” in the City of Stillwater.
Next year, Troop 113 will celebrate 100 years of continuous chartering in the city of Bayport, training countless young men and women in the Valley in leadership and community service.
Odebrecht, Twohy, and Casale, and have attended Stillwater Area Public Schools.
Respectively, the scouts parents are parents are Larry and Tara Odebrecht, of Stillwater; Patrick and Elizabeth Twohy, of Bayport and Dean Casale and Kristen Newton, of West Lakeland.
For more information on Bayport’s Scouting programs can be found at BayportTroop113.org and BayportPack113.org.
