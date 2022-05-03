Last Earth Day, on April 22, Ascension Episcopal Church and 21 other faith communities across Minnesota were honored as certified Climate Justice Congregations by Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light, a statewide climate justice organization representing thousands of people of faith and conscience. These congregations demonstrate their commitment to living out their faith and values through effective, sustained action on climate justice.
The Climate Justice Congregation certification is a year-long process.
“Climate Justice Congregations create annual action plans that incorporate a ‘three-legged stool” approach,” A press release from Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light states. “An approach that is practical, systemic, and spiritual because relationships and connection are a vital component. Once a year, Climate Justice Congregations also reflect on successes, struggles, and learnings from their work.”
More information about MNIPL’s certification program is found here.
In the past year, Ascension also became Stillwater Green Business Directory member.
Based on sustainability efforts at their historic building and business practices overall, Ascension qualified at the Silver Level. On March 1 Ascension and Sustainable Stillwater collaborated on a public screening of “Kiss the Ground,” a documentary film focusing on regenerative agriculture and carbon sequestration.
Discussion following the film included a presentation by local farmer whose Community Supported Agriculture program uses regenerative farming practices.
This summer, Ascension is planting a pizza garden, which is a garden that plants the vegetables and herbs needed to make pizza.
Here is the full list of 2022 Climate Justice Congregations:
• Ascension Episcopal Church, Stillwater
• The Grove United Methodist Church, Woodbury
• All Saints Episcopal Church, Northfield
• Beth Jacob Congregation, Mendota Heights
• Centennial United Methodist Church, Roseville
• Christ Episcopal Church, Woodbury
• Christ United Methodist Church, Rochester
• Community of St. Martin, Minneapolis
• Concordia Lutheran Church, Duluth
• Edina Community Lutheran Church, Edina
• First Congregational Church of Minnesota, Minneapolis
• Hamline Church, St. Paul
• Judson Memorial Baptist Church, Minneapolis
• Lyndale United Church of Christ, Minneapolis
• Pilgrim Lutheran Church, St. Paul
• Plymouth Congregational Church, Minneapolis
• St. John’s Episcopal Church, Minneapolis
• St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, St. Paul
• Sts. Luke & James, Minneapolis
• Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, Minneapolis
• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Duluth
• Trinity Lutheran Church, Lindstrom
• Unity Church-Unitarian, St. Paul
