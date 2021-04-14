Dwell-ing, as a physical space and an intangible concept, is embodied in the work of Erin Botsford, Gail Katz-James and Michael Slagle in the latest exhibition at ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater.
Botsford’s portraits and abstract paintings capture beauty and balance while keeping the artist’s mind focused and hands busy. Katz-James’ playful metal sculptures are rooted in repeating textile traditions of quilting and weaving. Slagle’s landscape paintings are layered with altered street maps creating a sense of place from two perspectives.
“The bodies of work by Erin, Gail and Michael are bold and colorful,” says Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix. “But what truly makes this exhibition come together are the concepts behind the art – creating a sense of place, examining traditions and finding a balance amid chaos.”
Dwell-ing opened to the public April 1 and will remain on view through May 8.
An outdoor closing reception will take place on Saturday, May 8, from 2-4 p.m. In order to maintain social distancing in the gallery during the reception, attendees are asked to register for a timed entry slot in advance. Registration can be found online at www.artreachstcroix.org/st-croix-galleries.
The galleries at ArtReach St. Croix, located at 224 N. 4th Street in Stillwater, are free and open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. In an effort to maintain a safe environment for the public to view art by local and regional artists, visitors must wear a mask and are asked to practice social distancing in the gallery.
ArtReach St. Croix is a nonprofit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. ArtReach supports the work of artists and arts organization through events, marketing initiatives and education opportunities that foster and celebrate the visual, literary and performing arts in the St. Croix Valley. The work of ArtReach St. Croix is made possible through generous donations from individuals and grants from foundations. Visit artreachstcroix.org to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.