All high school age students in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin are encouraged to participate in the Virtual Area High School Art Exhibition presented by The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson.
One submission per artist will be accepted. Guidelines for submitting digital images, including tips for photographing the artwork, can be found at www.thephipps.org/event/call-for-artists-annual-area-hs-exhibition/. The deadline is Monday, April 12.
In conjunction with this virtual exhibition, The Phipps is pleased to announce a scholarship opportunity to be awarded to a graduating senior who will be majoring in art in the Fall of 2021. Winkie and Bill Coyne make this annual scholarship in memory of MaryLu Brown, whose life and love of art inspired many. The application for this scholarship also can be found at www.thephipps.org/event/call-for-artists-annual-area-hs-exhibition/.
For further information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715.386.2305, ext. 103.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.