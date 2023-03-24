As the snow melts, the river rises, and so does the risk of flooding near the river.
Don’t panic. Let’s start with the good news.
Helpful factors
Craig Schmidt, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service, discussed some factors that are helpful. Up until last fall, we were experiencing a drought. That drought gave some leeway. “There is a little room in the soil. Soil moisture is still fairly low,” he stated. “So some of this moisture is going to get absorbed by the soil, which is good.”
“Frost depths are pretty shallow, so we won’t have to deal with a really thick frost. When we start melting, the water won’t just start running immediately, it’ll get down into the soil,” he explained. “So that will be helpful as well.”
He also stated that the wetlands, like lakes and ponds, were also low. “So that should also help intercept some of the water. So, we’re looking at a pretty big flood potential, but it actually could be worse.”
Additionally, we’re looking at a fairly ideal warm up. Rapid warming is a major factor in how severe flooding gets. The fact that there’s still a lot of snow on the ground in late March is not great, but the ideal melting scenario involves high temperatures in the lower 40s and dips below freezing at night. This ideal scenario matches the weather forecast for the next week or so. The snow itself is still pretty cold, which is also good.
Facts and stats
Now for some of the cold, hard facts. A state of emergency was declared in Stillwater due to the flood expectations.
“If we compare the snowpack right now to about the 70-year record of snowpacks, we’re in the upper 10 percent,” Schmidt stated. “There’s only been about 5-7 years with more snowpack than this.”
The NWS website also predicts that there may be some precipitation coming late March and into April. Schmidt mentioned that if a rainstorm comes while the snow is still melting, that can drastically affect flood conditions.
City Hall hosted an informational meeting on Monday, March 20. A lot of media showed up and quickly reported that this year could see the worst flooding since 2001. While that may be true, the City is well-versed in how to deal with the river rising in the spring. This issue didn’t come as a surprise.
The city engineer and public works director, Shawn Sanders, gave a presentation on the current outlook (and he had to wear two separate lapel microphones for the news stations). Based on NWS data, last updated March 9 and 16 and expecting to be updated again on March 23, there is above average snow depth and water content, which points to a 70 percent chance of major flood conditions.
Major flood conditions begin at a level of 689 feet. At that level, Lowell Park would be underwater. The historic peak crest is 694.1 feet, which occurred in 1965. The second-highest peak was in 2001, at 692.3 feet.
During the regular city council meeting on March 21, Sanders stated that the floor of the lift bridge on the lower end (the Minnesota side) is at about 690 feet, and some of the eastern parking lots downtown are at that 689 level.
So, what should we do?
Sanders discussed, on both March 20 and 21, the steps the city will take to prepare and respond.
The City has already been working to remove snow from parking lots. Beginning March 23, parking lots to the east of Main Street started closing.
Both the City of Stillwater and MnDOT planned to start placing Jersey barriers and fencing up around March 23 to keep people safe and out of the potential flood zones. Sanders stated these barriers would close off the Loop Trail, which could be closed for 4-6 weeks.
On March 27, the City will start building a dike and begin sandbagging.
Volunteers will help sandbag – this could be you! (Update: The shifts for March 27-31 have been filled. Community Thread's social media will be updated if more dates are added.) The City sent out an invitation for people to sign up for volunteer shifts. Community Thread is assisting with coordination of volunteers. Sanders explained that from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers will take 3-hour shifts. They hope to have around 25 volunteers per shift.
There will also likely be pumps on Mulberry, Nelson, and Chestnut.
Schmidt also suggests that people prepare themselves. Residents and property owners in the floodplains should be prepared to use sandbags and/or pumps to mitigate the flooding. “Flood insurance, of course, would be highly recommended,” he added.
