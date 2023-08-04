Valley Friendship Club film debut

The Valley Friendship Club dressed to impress for their red carpet walk at trhe world premiere of their film.

 Photo by Reed Sigmund

The Valley Friendship Club worked with Reed Sigmund of the Zephyr Theatre to produce a short film that premiered at Stillwater Public Library with a red carpet walk for the participants.

Teaching artists from Zephyr Theatre Education spent a week with members of Valley Friendship Club to create, write, and film a silent movie titled, “The Spell of Sadness.”

  

Tags

Load comments