Tommy Dahl and Bennett.jpg

Tommy Dahl and Bennett Harris are combining their efforts into HD Landscaping. The two teenagers clear snow in the winter and yard and landscaping work in the summer. (Submitted photo)

Seventeen-year-old Tommy Dahl, owner of TD Lawn Care and Landscaping, recently caught the eye of Oak Park Heights resident Teresa McFarland when he showed up at her house at 7:30 a.m. to help snow blow her driveway.

McFarland. the owner of McFarland Communications, moved to Oak Park Heights this past winter for a fresh start. Since living in her new house, she has found the snow and leaves in her front yard to be overwhelming. 

