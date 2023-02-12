Seventeen-year-old Tommy Dahl, owner of TD Lawn Care and Landscaping, recently caught the eye of Oak Park Heights resident Teresa McFarland when he showed up at her house at 7:30 a.m. to help snow blow her driveway.
McFarland. the owner of McFarland Communications, moved to Oak Park Heights this past winter for a fresh start. Since living in her new house, she has found the snow and leaves in her front yard to be overwhelming.
In search of a solution, McFarland went on the NextDoor community app where she discovered Dahl’s TD Lawn Care and Landscaping business. The business had positive reviews from the community.
At the age of 14, Dahl caught the eye of a neighbor while mowing the field of his family’s tree farm. The neighbor waved him down and asked if Dahl could service their yard too. From there, Dahl has found a passion for helping with other’s yards and has begun his own business.
“The first time Tommy arrived to help, it was 7:30 in the morning and I learned that my house wasn’t even his first house for the day,” said McFarland. “He is not only hardworking and determined but he follows through because he’s a conscientious worker.”
Dahl invests in his own equipment, including a snowblower. He has at least 6 people working for him and also does landscaping, yard clean ups, and mulch work.
“It’s a great service that also helps support students who are saving for college,” said McFarland. “Tommy has a business mentality since he has to manage a crew.”.
Dahl’s friend Bennett Harris, now a freshman at St. John’s University, is becoming his partner in the upcoming merger of their two businesses.
“We met in high school when it was my junior year and he was a sophomore and we’ve been friends since,” said Harris. “We connected about sports and got into business together, so we are really looking forward to this summer. It’s work but it’s something we enjoy doing.”
The newly merged business will be called HD Landscaping with the goal of the two business owners working together to increase helping others out in the community.
“The best part about it is seeing the customer’s reaction,” said Dahl. “I always push to have a higher result than what the customer even expected.”
Dahl is currently a senior at Hill Murray High School and plans to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of St. Thomas this fall. In his free time, he enjoys volunteering and giving back to the community.
