Margaret (Margie) Horning, a long time Stillwater Sunrise Rotarian, was recently awarded The Rotary Foundation’s Citation for Meritorious Service. The Citation for Meritorious Service recognizes individual Rotarians who have demonstrated outstanding active service to The Rotary Foundation for more than one year. An active Rotarian for almost 27 years, Horning has led the District Grants Team since 2013 and, under her able guidance, District 5960 has been able to grow the number of global and district grants awarded around the world. A passionate Rotarian, Horning makes sure all mentors and clubs are moving their grants forward in a timely and efficient manner.
District Rotary Foundation Team Leader, Kyle Haugen said this at the presentation: “Margie is a member of the Stillwater Sunrise Rotary Club and is passionate about Rotary and all that can be done. She is a strong manager of the grants process, which includes running the monthly Grants Team meetings, and she shares her passion about the good work of TRF which keeps other people engaged. Our District wouldn’t have the level of success it has had with regards to grants and giving without the steady, kind, passionate leadership and mentorship that she provides.”
With 1.2 million members worldwide and 35,000+ clubs this award is prestigious and revered within the Rotary family of members. Only one per year per district is awarded and members must be nominated. These nominations are then judged by a panel of Rotarians and the winner is selected. One of the nominators said “The very first person I thought of nominating was Margie Horning.”
Horning, when accepting the award, said “Thank you. You never do things because you might win an award – you do them because they can change lives and make a difference in the world. I’m humbled and honored by this recognition. ”
Horning is married and lives with her husband Gary in Stillwater, MN. She is a retired CPA and enjoys volunteering for organizations that allow individuals to work towards providing Positive Peace.
