Saturday, Dec. 12
• At 1:08 a.m. off the 200 block of South Main St. a Stillwater officer was dispatched due to a report of an assault. Two male victims had been assaulted by a known male who was leaving the scene. The parties were able to get the license plate info as the man left the scene. Officers checked the immediate area for the vehicle but were unable to find it. The two victims were a 28-year-old male from Rochester and a 30-year-old male from Crystal. Upon making entry into the Vrbo residence in which the victims were staying at, the officers discovered blood smeared outside the door and on the doorknob. There were droplets of blood in the entryway and interior floor leading all the way into the kitchen. The officer observed multiple deep lacerations on the forehead of the victim. The officer requested EMS to the location due to the severity of the cuts. After speaking to the victims, they stated they were hanging out with the neighboring person when the neighbor asked if they wanted to join him in doing narcotics. When the victims declined, the suspect became very angry and began throwing objects across the room and striking the victims. Based on the information they had, the officers were able to track down the suspect at his residence in Rosemount. The suspect is a 25-year-old male. Since the suspect left the scene, the officers created a photo ID and were able to get a positive identification of him. This information was forwarded to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for possible charges including 3rd degree felony assault and 5th degree assault for bodily harm. One of the victims who was harmed was treated for his injuries at Lakeville Hospital.
Sunday, Dec 13
• The Stillwater Police Department received a call that counterfeit currency was passed at ACE Hardware Store off of Market Drive. The Assistant Manager turned in two $100 bills that were of very high quality. They had been passed sometime on Dec. 12 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. There was no available surveillance footage or physical descriptions of who turned the bills in. The two bills were sent to the US Treasury for their records and tracking.
Monday, Dec. 14
• At 4:05 p.m., the Stillwater police department received a report from the 1200 block of Macey Way. The victim reported that four propane tanks were stolen off his front porch for the total approximate value of $160. There were no cameras nearby to capture surveillance footage. There are currently no suspects.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• At 1:55 p.m. a Stillwater police officer was dispatched to the 2800 block of Woodridge Lane. The Stillwater officer spoke with a 55-year-old male from Stillwater who reported that a previous employee had been issued her final paycheck of approximately $1800. The employee called back and asked if she can make changes to her withholdings. The employer agreed to issue her a new check and said they would need to meet to exchange checks. When the meetup took place, the male did not bring the check. It turns out that the employer had cashed both checks. This was forwarded to the County Attorney’s office for possible charges.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• A Stillwater Police Officer was traveling southwest when he noticed a vehicle driving with a burnt-out passenger side light. The officer noticed the vehicle also did not have any taillights. The officer pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the four occupants who were of juvenile age. When the officer asked for drivers’ insurance, the driver provided it. The officer noticed a glass pipe and packaged tobacco product that was in plain view. The driver explained that those items belonged to his older brother who is 21 years old and sometimes drives the car. The officer lectured the four juveniles on the use and possession of contraband. None of the juveniles appeared to be under the influence of any sort. The items were taken and brought to the Stillwater Police Department. No citations were issued. The juveniles were very polite and forthcoming with their information.
• At 10:34 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 1100 block of Bergmann Drive for a report of a possible methamphetamine overdose. The victim was taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital at her mother’s request. This was cleared since there were no actual drugs find in the child’s system, she was dealing with personal stuff.
