Co-founders Libbie Junker and Christina Underkoffler, Stillwater natives, are taking social media marketing to the next level in the St. Croix Valley.
From basic social media management to innovative, modern campaign strategy and execution, Peachiie offers packages customizable to fit any business’s unique marketing needs. What sets them apart? They’re born and raised in the Valley.
Launching as a side gig during COVID, this duo has since gone full-time Peachiie, leveraging relationships from their expansive connections throughout the St. Croix area to bring a fresh perspective on what social media can do for businesses of any size.
“We’ve found our biggest differentiator from bigger or non-local agencies is we really understand the Valley and its community. This is such a unique place to live and to be able to fully tell its story, it’s important to have a finger on the pulse in order to market it in an impactful way,” Underkoffler said.
Her connections come from serving and working alongside many local companies, organizations and community events, inevitably shedding light on a specific need for social media help for organizations that aren’t in a position to work with large, aggressively priced marketing agencies.
“My family’s roots run deep in Stillwater, and with a long bloodline of entrepreneurs, I feel incredibly passionate about supporting the businesses I love so dearly with what I do best - marketing – all while running my own business and building my own brand alongside them,” said Junker.
Peachiie’s mission is focused around supporting local businesses in the St. Croix Valley and surrounding areas – bringing a brand’s story to life, “No matter the size of their bite!”
Peachiie Marketing partners with local businesses to bring forward an impactful approach to digital, social and content marketing with modern ideas and strategies, according to a Peachiie press release.
Visit www.peachiie.com and follow Peachiie on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and @peachiiemn.
