Mark your calendars for the Friends Curbside Book Sale - The Friends of Stillwater Public Library Spring Used Book Sale is back with a few changes. This year, the Friends will be offering a contactless “Bag of Books” sale. Drive into the library parking ramp for a curbside used book sale on Friday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, May 2, from noon to 4 p.m.
Books will be pre-packed in bags by genre. Select from mysteries, romance, general fiction, nonfiction history, travel, children’s titles, and more. All genres are first come, first served. Each bag is $10, cash only. Proceeds benefit the Friends and help fund library materials, programs, and services.
Traditionally, the Friends book sale is preceded by a used book collection drive. Unfortunately, we are unable accept book donations at this time due to COVID-19 precautions.
Library Programs:
Operation Pollination: Monday, April 12, 7 p.m.
Do you like to eat? If so, join National Park Service ranger Chris Stein to learn about the key role that pollinators play in producing the majority of our food. He will present information on Operation Pollination, a project that engages in wide-ranging pollinator protection and education to help pollinators and the Earth. Started in the St. Croix Valley in 2015, this effort now extends to National Heritage Areas across the USA. During this presentation, you will hear about the Operation Pollination effort, its history, and also learn about the National Heritage Area designation proposed for the Upper Midwest, including the St. Croix Riverway. This program is presented via Zoom in partnership with the St. Croix Chapter of AAUW. Registration is required.
Stillwater Public Library Board
of Trustees Meeting: Tuesday, April 13, 7 p.m.
Stillwater Public Library is governed by a nine-person Board of Trustees appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The Board of Trustees is the policy-making body for the library. The public is invited to attend by logging into stillwater-mn.zoomgov.com or by calling 1-669-254-5252. The meeting ID number: 160 642 1926.
Baby Bear’s Story Kitchen:
Wednesday, April 14, 10:15 a.m.
Chef Baby Bear invites you to join him (and Miss Kim) in cooking up some stories, songs and poems. Each 20-25 minute program will include an appearance by Baby Bear with one additional Storytime element. This week features Daniel Finds a Poem by Micha Archer. The accompanying recipe is for Creepy Crawly Snacks. Storytimes are posted on Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Owls of the Eastern Ice: Thursday, April 15, 7 p.m.
Author Jonathan Slaght will join us on Zoom to discuss his award-winning book, Owls of the Eastern Ice. American researcher and conservationist Slaght takes us to the Primoriye region of Eastern Russia, where we join a small team for late-night monitoring missions; mad dashes across thawing rivers; vodka with mystics, hermits, and scientists; and fireside tales of Amur tigers. Most captivating of all are the fish owls themselves: careful hunters, devoted parents, singers of eerie duets, and irrepressible survivors in a harsh and shrinking habitat. Registration is required.
Bunny Sunset: Saturday, April 17
This children’s art class is already full. For other upcoming children’s programs, view our event calendar at stillwaterlibrary.org/library-events. Registration typically opens 4 weeks in advance of program date.
Adult art kit
The library’s newest kit for adults is a small star-shaped pin cushion. We’ll provide the supplies and instructions. You provide the creativity. Kits will be available while supplies last. No registration needed. Stop by the library during Express Hours or drive through the ramp during Curbside to pick up a kit.
Youth STEAM explorer Kits:
Stop in during Express Hours to pick up a take-home activity designed to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and math during the months of March and April, while supplies last
Each kit includes instructions, supplies, info bits, and recommended reading suggestions. Kits are typically available beginning the first Saturday of the month, while supplies last. March’s kits are Rainbow Formation (preschool), Shelter from the Sun (grades K-5), and Macramé Rainbow (tween & teen). April’s kits are Parachute Play (preschool), Rocks & Minerals (grades K-5), 3D Holograph Projector (tween & tween).
Library hours
The Stillwater library will be open on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 - 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop in for 60 minutes or less to browse the shelves, check out items, or use a computer.
Curbside pick-up services are also available. Visit stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for information about library materials, programs and services. To receive library updates, sign up for our e-newsletter at the bottom of the home page at stillwaterlibrary.org.
