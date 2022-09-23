If you were lucky enough to have had a diligent historian in your family, you may know who (or what) is pictured in old photographs of your ancestors. For many of us, such details have been lost to time. One tool that can help solve such family mysteries is the city directory. City directories are basically big address books that list the residents of a town or a city. They were published annually and are similar to telephone directories but pre-date them – as far back as the 1600s for some cities in Europe! One important distinction of city directories is that they typically listed all working adult residents of a household, as well as details such as occupations, spouse names, and residence or business addresses (phone directories usually only list the person to whom the number was registered). For this reason, city directories can provide important clues to help us confirm the names and relationships of family members, their occupations, and even events such as marriages and deaths.
At one time, city directories were published for nearly every community in the U.S., and continue to be published today. In fact, the library just received the 2022 edition of the Stillwater directory! The library’s city directory collection extends back to 1876, and you may peruse it in our Saint Croix Collection anytime the library is open. Even if you are not from Stillwater, city directories are an essential tool for genealogical and other historical research, and many city directories are now digitized online.
If you’d like to learn more about how city directories can help in your family history research, join us on Saturday, Sept.24 at 10:15 a.m.. You can register online at washcolib.libcal.com/event/9498325.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. Stories this week include Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus written and illustrated by Mo Willems, and The Little School Bus by Carol Roth, illustrated by Pamela Paparone. This program will be held on the Fourth Street Lawn, weather and construction permitting. Please bring a blanket to sit on! In case of inclement weather or roof construction, the event will relocate inside to the Margaret Rivers Room. No registration is required.
Baby and Toddler Storytime: Thursday, Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy an interactive storytime with your child that includes early literacy fun with stories, songs, fingerplays, and body movement. This program will be held inside in the Margaret Rivers Room. Ages 0-3. No registration is required.
Anime and Manga Portraits for Teens: Saturday, October 1, 1 p.m.
Students will start by viewing, discussing, and sketching various anime and Manga drawing styles. We will then create a stylized anime portrait of a friend, family member, or celebrity with a focus on developing drawing skills as well as exploring how specific facial details and features can bring the personality of a subject to the foreground. We will use pencil, ink, and markers to make our portraits. Registration is required. For ages 11-17. This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (Legacy).
Be Your Own Favorite Writer: Sunday, Oct. 2, 1:30 p.m.
Love to read, but not sure where to begin writing your own story? This session with The Loft Literary Center is for avid readers who want to learn what their favorite stories and characters can teach them about writing their own strong stories. This class will teach techniques for reading as writers and is intended for readers and writers alike. Registration required.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“My forebears played a significant part in making me who I am. I honor their legacy. I will never forget what they gave me. I will love them until the day I die. And no one can take them away from me.”― Laurence Overmire, The Ghost of Rabbie Burns: An American Poet’s Journey Through Scotland
