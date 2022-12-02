Puppet Show: “The Gingerbread Man, a.k.a Super-Cookie!”
Come and experience the Gingerbread Man as you’ve never seen him before. Our talented Children’s Staff will present an original puppet version of the classic and beloved Gingerbread Man on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. In this show, a cheeky gingerbread man insists that he is “Super-Cookie” and refuses to be eaten. Watch as he avoids being devoured by an expanding cast of characters while creating chaos for his pursuers. This special puppet presentation is best suited for ages 3 and up. No registration is required.
Upcoming Events:
Melted Crayon Jewelry for Teens: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 3:30 p.m.
Come and make your own colorful melted crayon jewelry! Each participant will receive their choice of pendant, cord, and an assortment of crayon colors to personalize their piece. A librarian will instruct, supervise, and operate the heating tool. Makes a great holiday gift for friends or family! Intended for teens and tweens. Registration is required.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed Dec. 24, 25, and 31 and on Jan. 1. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote:
“I thought we could make gingerbread houses and eat cookie dough, and go ice skating and maybe even hold hands.”
