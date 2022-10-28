As our days get shorter and darker, visit the library gallery for the vibrant photography of James Beck. You’ll be uplifted and captivated by vivid nature photography reflecting Beck’s rural upbringing as well as his travels for the agricultural industry. Much of Beck’s photography comes from the St. Croix River Valley.
Jim’s favorite photographic subjects include flora and fauna, autumn and winter landscapes and motifs of natural bodies of water. His signature presentation is to print his images in glass-like acrylic (rather than on the more traditional paper or board with frames). He finds the depth of his work is best translated in the light-filled filter made possible with an acrylic mount. The exhibit will be at the library through December. Meet Beck at an artist reception on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Upcoming Events:
Friends Used Book Donation Drive: Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Donate your gently used books to the library! We will be collecting books on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5 in the library’s parking ramp on Third Street. Books will stock the shelves for The Friends of the Stillwater Public Library’s used book sale on Nov. 9-12, 2022. Check the library website for accepted materials.
Make music with us! Join teacher Sarah from Music Together in the Valley as she helps children explore music and movement. No registration is required. This program will take place in the Margaret Rivers Room.
Create a miniature pretend picnic! Using oven-safe polymer clay, learn how to prep your materials, shape and form different types of snacks, add expressive details, and receive instructions on how to bake your pretend snacks at home so they’re ready for your next cookout. Registration required. Space is limited. For ages 11-17.
Quote of the Week:
“Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.