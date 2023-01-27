Your design could be featured on our new library card.
We’re looking for local youth ages 18 and under to design a new library card for Stillwater Public Library. Show us why the library matters with an original design!
Your design could be featured on our new library card.
We’re looking for local youth ages 18 and under to design a new library card for Stillwater Public Library. Show us why the library matters with an original design!
The contest is open to Stillwater, Bayport and Washington County Library cardholders ages 18 and under. If you don’t have a free library card, stop by the library or apply online. Entries should highlight an aspect of the library, literacy, or reflect what the library means to you. Designs can be hand-drawn using colored pencils, markers and paints. Designs may also be digitally created. All entries must be received in person before 8 p.m. or online by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Stop by the library or visit stillwaterlibrary.org/library-card-contest to get more details and for an entry form. One entry per person. We can’t wait to see your creativity!
Upcoming Events:
Preschool Music & Movement: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 & 11:30 a.m.
Make music with us! Join Teacher Sarah from Music Together in the Valley as she helps children explore music and movement. No registration is required. This program will start at 10:30 a.m. and repeat at 11:30 a.m.
Petite Concert with MacPhail Center for Music: Thursday, Feb. 2, 10:30 a.m.
Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and discover instruments. Program is for newborns to 5-year-olds and their caregivers. Concerts are informal and interactive. Space is limited, and registration is required. This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (Legacy).
Contact:
Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“Having fun isn't hard when you've got a library card.”
― Marc Brown, Author and illustrator of children’ books
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.