Now Accepting Submissions for the Mini Art Show for Teens at Stillwater Public Library:
Creative expression is a core need for many of us. Through December, we’re accepting submissions from teens ages 11 to 19 for a January Mini Art Show. Let your creativity soar and keep your work smaller than five inches by five inches (about the height of an iPhone). There are many books and sources online that you can explore for ideas. We’ve found @tinyartshow on Instagram to be inspirational.
To help you get creative, we’ll provide art supply kits while they last. The kits, available in the teen area of the library, contain a mini canvas and easel, clay and pipe cleaners. Paint is available at the Public Service desk on a limited basis. If you prefer to use your own art supplies, grab a submission form from the Public Service desk. All mediums are welcome.
Once your masterpiece is complete, bring it to the Public Service desk by Dec. 30. Visit the Mini Art Show in January. The works will be displayed along the windows in the teen area.
Upcoming Events:
Romance Book Club (A Virtual Book Club): Tuesday, Dec. 20, 6:00 p.m.
Join us on Zoom for a book club of all things romance! This month’s theme is Holiday Romance, and the chosen holiday does not necessarily have to take place during the month of December. Register to attend to receive the Zoom meeting link.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed Dec. 24, 25, and 31, and on Jan. 1. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote:
“I found I could say things with color and shapes that I couldn’t say any other way – things I had no words for.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.