Now Accepting Submissions for the Mini Art Show for Teens at Stillwater Public Library:

Creative expression is a core need for many of us. Through December, we’re accepting submissions from teens ages 11 to 19 for a January Mini Art Show. Let your creativity soar and keep your work smaller than five inches by five inches (about the height of an iPhone). There are many books and sources online that you can explore for ideas. We’ve found @tinyartshow on Instagram to be inspirational. 

