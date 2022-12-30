Top Checkouts of 2022 from Stillwater Public Library:
As a community, we read some great books in 2022! Here’s a list of the top three checkouts from Stillwater Public Library in four categories:
Adult Fiction: The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles, The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah, and Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.
Adult Nonfiction: Atlas of the Heart by Brene Brown, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Kimmerer, and These Precious Days by Ann Patchett.
Children: I Love My New Toy! by Mo Willems, Listen to My Trumpet by Mo Willems, and The Thank You Book by Mo Willems.
Teen: One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus, The Maze Runner by James Dasher, and A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas.
We continually add copies of popular books, but some titles may not always be available for browsing on our shelves. Placing a hold ensures that a book is reserved for you, based on the order of your request. You can place holds online at stillwaterlibrary.org, in person at the public service desk, or by calling us at 651-275-4338.
Upcoming Events:
Baby & Toddler Storytime: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 10:30 a.m.
Join Puppy Pete and Miss Kim for this interactive storytime designed especially for our youngest learners. Activities include books, songs, puppets, fingerplays and body movement. No registration is required.
Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle & Jam: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
Kick off the new year with music and movement as Wendy Baldinger sings and plays guitar. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m. No registration is required.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. Quote:
“It wasn’t a bother at all, the old gent replied, gesturing toward his bed. I was only reading. Ah, I thought, seeing the corner of the book poking out from the folds of his sheets. I should have known. The poor old chap, he suffers from the most dangerous addiction of all.”
-Amor Towles, The Lincoln Highway
