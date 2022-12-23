During this very busy time of the year, it’s nice to know there’s a place you can go for some “me” time with no expectation for you to do anything or spend money. Stillwater Public Library has several cozy nooks and spaces to settle into a comfy chair with a book, magazine or newspaper. Stop in for a day or for 15 minutes – whatever works with your schedule – to regroup and re-energize.
There are three warm and inviting fireplaces in the building. If they aren’t already fired-up, just ask. We’d be happy to switch them on for you. The fireplaces are all located near bright sunny windows, and the Romance Room and Quiet Reading Room have views of the city, river and valley. Bring a lunch to eat in the Gallery where you can view the current exhibit by a local artist. Our parking ramp provides safe and easy ice-free access to the building, and your car will be snow-free when you return to it.
If, while you’re recharging here, you remember that you need a last-minute gift, the Friends of the Stillwater Public Library has a space on the lower level where you can pick up popular, gently used books, audiobooks, or DVDs for just $2.00 each. Your purchase supports the Library and is a sustainable option.
Upcoming Events:
Genealogy Help: Thursday, Dec. 29, 3:00 p.m.
Sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with our genealogy specialist librarian at Stillwater Public Library. Registration is required.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and on Jan. 1. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote:
“Stillness is not an excuse to withdraw from the affairs of the world. Quite the opposite – it’s a tool to let you do more good for more people.”
