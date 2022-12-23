Recharge at Stillwater Public Library:

During this very busy time of the year, it’s nice to know there’s a place you can go for some “me” time with no expectation for you to do anything or spend money. Stillwater Public Library has several cozy nooks and spaces to settle into a comfy chair with a book, magazine or newspaper. Stop in for a day or for 15 minutes – whatever works with your schedule – to regroup and re-energize. 

