Before the days of indoor refrigeration, people relied on the ice man to fill their ice boxes and keep their perishables cool. Where did all this ice come from? Harvested from the St. Croix River and other local lakes of course!
Ice was big business in Stillwater with ice harvested both from Lake St. Croix and Lily Lake. The ice supplied not only Stillwater residents but most of St. Paul as well, and one company reportedly held a line on supplying southern states. The ice harvesters cut the ice by hand with saws, and the blocks were then hauled by horses to shore where they would be stored in ice houses. The ice in the ice houses was covered with sawdust (from the many local mills), which insulated it enough that it would last through the summer.
Read more at stillwaterlibrary.org/ice-harvesting-on-lake-st-croix, including an excerpt from a 1977 interview with long-time city resident Al Kroon who relayed his memories of old-time Stillwater (circa 1900) and its three local ice houses. More local history stories can be discovered by visiting the library’s St. Croix Collection, an archive including photos, books, maps and primary source documents from Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley.
Upcoming Events:
Connect Through Books: Monday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
We invite you to join us on the third Monday of each month to connect online and share what you’re reading – whatever you’re reading! Registration is required. An email will be sent after registration with the Zoom meeting details.
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m.
Sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with a technology assistant at Stillwater Public Library. We offer a wide range of tech help, including using a computer, getting on the internet, or using an iPhone, iPad, eReader, or Android device to access library resources.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote:
“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.”
– John Steinbeck, Travels with Charley: In Search of America
