Toboggan slide St Paul.jpg

Toboggan Slide in St. Paul ca. 1886

Now that winter is here in full force, the wind, cold and snow, most people in the St. Croix Valley get out and enjoy the weather. It might be skiing or skating or just visiting with neighbors. The winter, at its worst, has never got in the way for people to enjoy the season.

Stillwater also has always been a great city for sledding. The many hills in town make for quite an assortment of options for the sledders. There are some great sledding hills in Stillwater – many that were used generations ago are still being enjoyed by kids today.

Toboggan Chittenden.jpg

Kate Chittenden on her toboggan, ca. 1887
Load comments