Neighborhood stores were common place years ago. The distance to travel even a short distance could be difficult. Neighborhood stores popped up all over town – from grocery stores to meat markets and others. One of the best known markets on the North Hill for over 60 years was the Johnson Meat Market on North Fourth Street.

Edward O. Johnson began his career as a butcher with George Munkle and then working for D.J. Hooley - he later began his “North Hill Market” in the late 1890s at 808 North Fourth Street, Stillwater.

