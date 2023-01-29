Neighborhood stores were common place years ago. The distance to travel even a short distance could be difficult. Neighborhood stores popped up all over town – from grocery stores to meat markets and others. One of the best known markets on the North Hill for over 60 years was the Johnson Meat Market on North Fourth Street.
Edward O. Johnson began his career as a butcher with George Munkle and then working for D.J. Hooley - he later began his “North Hill Market” in the late 1890s at 808 North Fourth Street, Stillwater.
At his Market, Johnson provided delivery service for his customers. He used his wagon, hitched to a single horse, to make deliveries throughout Stillwater. In the winter, he would change over to a sleigh for the same purpose. It was a convenience that his patrons respected and enjoyed so they would not have to travel to the store to buy their goods.
Johnson had his market on the North Hill for 60 years. E.O., as he was known, retired from the business in 1953, and then was operated by his sons Don & Irv. According to the Stillwater Gazette, “In his long career Mr. Johnson saw the meat business develop from the era when each shop had its own slaughter house and provided his own crude ice refrigeration. In the modern shops, with electric refrigeration and packaged meats. His shop on N. Fourth Street attracted trade from a wide area in the surrounding country and is now being carried on by his sons.”
“The Johnson boys learned the trade as a matter of course,” wrote Betty Roney in the March 21, 1966 St. Paul Pioneer Press, “beginning as youngsters of 8 or 10 on the horse-drawn delivery wagon that made three trips a day.”
“For many years,” Roney continued, “the store’s physical appearance remained unchanged, with the small shop area at the front, the office next and the sausage kitchen and smoke house at the back. In the early days, before electricity, just getting the huge blocks of ice into the refrigerated space upstairs was a major operation.”
The shop was famous for its Swedish sausage. The recipe came from his mother and while it was a year round favorite, it had the heaviest sales during the Holidays when it was sent all over the country and even to foreign countries.
E.O. Johnson married on November 5, 1895. He and his wife Hulda purchased the house at 404 West Elm Street from Sven Berglund in 1905. E.O. Johnson was elected to the Stillwater City Council in 1910. Hulda passed away in May 1956 and E.O. died a year later in May 1957. Both are buried in Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
In the mid-1960s a new store was constructed behind the old one at 808 N. Fourth Street. This new store, called Country Boy, would be larger and carry groceries. Don Johnson would continue taking care of the meat market in the store while Dick Fleming, of White Bear Lake, was in charge of the groceries. The old store was torn down in April, 1966.
Mary Smith, widow of George Smith, donated the E.O. Johnson delivery wagon to the Washington County Historical Society in 1989. The Wagon, and a sleigh, were accepted through the recommendation of Charlie Hooley, who had arranged to have them displayed at Aamodt’s Apple Farm in Stillwater. In 2022, the wagon and sleigh were returned to the Historical Society and the wagon will soon be on display in the Washington County Heritage Center.
