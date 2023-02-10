$20.2 million is the price tag on high priority renovations and expansions of Stillwater city facilities, based on an assessment by Kraus-Anderson and Hagen Christensen and McIlwain Architects. The city had requested the two companies provide a space planning and facility assessment for short and long-term needs assessments, and heard the result of the assessments at a workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The two provided recommendations for short-term and long-term planning, along with conceptual design options and estimations.

Kraus-Anderson assessed the city’s buildings and rated them based on the upkeep needs of the facilities and projected costs of the upkeep, compared to replacement costs. Two of the ten city buildings were rated as poor based on projected future needs (including space needs) and costs: the City Hall building and the old public works buildings. 

