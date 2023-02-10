$20.2 million is the price tag on high priority renovations and expansions of Stillwater city facilities, based on an assessment by Kraus-Anderson and Hagen Christensen and McIlwain Architects. The city had requested the two companies provide a space planning and facility assessment for short and long-term needs assessments, and heard the result of the assessments at a workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The two provided recommendations for short-term and long-term planning, along with conceptual design options and estimations.
Kraus-Anderson assessed the city’s buildings and rated them based on the upkeep needs of the facilities and projected costs of the upkeep, compared to replacement costs. Two of the ten city buildings were rated as poor based on projected future needs (including space needs) and costs: the City Hall building and the old public works buildings.
The city hall, Kraus-Anderson found, was in need of renovations to the interior, including bathrooms, electrical upgrades, HVAC renovations, and exterior renovations like window and door replacements, and parking lot renovations.
The public works building, it said, was in need of a complete HVAC system overhaul, office and bathroom renovations, plumbing, and the replacement of new garage doors, windows, and doors.
In addition to building assessments, interviews of city staff, including the police and fire departments and Public Works teams, to determine what current needs and future needs looked like, especially in terms of space.
Dan Lawrence of the architect firm then began building a recommendation plan of renovations, additions, and reconstruction of the city’s buildings, including an expansion and renovation of the city hall and police department, as well as a new building for public works building. There were three projects he listed as high priority, recommended within the next three years, which the city council will need to determine how to approach in the coming years based on the estimated costs of maintenance if the projects are deferred, in addition to planning for growing space needs.
The first priority Lawrence talked about is to expand and renovate the city hall and police department facility, an estimated $10.6 million project. He added that there is an estimated deferred maintenance cost avoidance of $3 million. The biggest estimates of staff space growth needs are with the city staff and police department.
“This building, where it’s at, city hall and PD, is not going to be able to house the growth you need to continue serving your clients, your citizens as best as you can,” said Lawrence. “We’ve had conversations with chief and his team, and the plans that we’re showing helps the police department stay at this location long-term.”
The second priority would be to replace the old public works building with a new 200- by 75-foot pre-engineered metal building down the stairs from the City Hall, which comes at a price tag of an estimated $5.7 million (with $1 million in deferred maintenance cost avoidance estimated.) The site could be used not just for public works, but also for a police department training facility.
The final high priority project would be to create a storage addition to the public works building, with an estimated cost of $3.9 million.
“They’re at capacity in terms of their vehicle storage,” Lawrence said. “The best way to resolve that is with a recommendation of a new cold storage building. … It’s a building you can work with that allows flexibility, and just seasonal shift in vehicles. Right now they’re parking in their driveway at night.” He said that a good first move is the development of a non-heated building for storage on the existing public works campus.
“Then you can wait a little bit of time, based on space needs, then we’d recommend a potential expansion of the existing public works facility.”
The renovation of city hall would include a 3-floor addition to a part of city hall that would serve police department staff and city staff growth needs, and would also include a lower level parking garage for house police department vehicles.
“With city hall and PD expansion, We’re looking to fit a long-term plan than just a short to mid-term goal. You want to be able to move into this and not have to do this again. You mentioned, Mayor, there was some work done not too long ago, and now we’re already contemplating new work because there wasn’t a far-enough projection on space needs,” Lawrence said. He said the three main goals of the remodel and additions are to create building security, build space efficiency, and create a better design for customer service.
Two other low-priority projects were discussed, which include a $12.2 million renovation and expansion of the public works site, in addition to a $1.2 million expansion of the fire department.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski said, “It gave me just a load of heartburn when this first came out,” but seeing the projections would help the city better spend its dollars.
“It does give us a really nice plan. Before we make any critical repairs to structures, we can go back and look at this and go ‘Why replace the roof here or this if we know in five years we need this to be bigger anyway?’ and then those costs are lost. I don’t know that we’ve ever had this forward-thinking plan that’s going to guide us to make way better decisions in the future,” he said. “I love it. The numbers scare the everything out of me, but having it is certainly better than not. It’s going to be a super useful tool in making some painful yet hopefully intelligent decisions.
