Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater is inviting the community to celebrate its 150th anniversary with cake and ice cream on Trinity’s outdoor green space, 115 Fourth St. N. in Stillwater, from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 19. Community members are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
The 150th anniversary team, comprised of Members of Trinity Lutheran Church, have compiled a history of the organization and created historical story cookbook. Recipes for the popular lutefisk and meatball Dinner will be included in the book.
An interesting discovery the 150th anniversary team made was letters and photos from the Correspondence Committee for Trinity military during World War ll. From 1943 to 1946, ninety-three Trinity members serving overseas (some of whom died in action) received letters from Trinity congregants.
In the fall Trinity will have a celebration for its Fifth annual TrinityFEST on at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19 at its outdoor drive-in located at 1433 Main St. Houlton, Wisconsin. Included will be worship with special music and a sermon by Bishop Patricia Lull, food trucks, living history, story cookbook, art, and a ministry fair.
On display at the church’s celebration will be Lil Peach, a 120 square foot model tiny home that is used to spread the word about Sacred Settlements—an innovative, research-based way to address long-term homelessness by developing holistic tiny home communities in cooperation with faith communities, according to a press release from the church. Trinity is part of a team of faith communities in the St. Croix Valley raising funds to build a tiny home to be part of the next Sacred Settlement. For more information, visit www.settled.org.
Trinity Lead Pastor the Rev. Chris Bellefeuille is looking forward to worshiping together and in-person again.
“Over the last 15 months and the last 150 years, God has made it possible for Trinity Lutheran to remain the church in all circumstances,” Bellefeuille said. “We are eager to see the future unfold and invite all of our neighbors to come celebrate and look forward together.”
For more information about the church, visit www.trinitylc.org or call 651-439-7400.
