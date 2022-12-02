marker

An example of a historical marker in Marine On St. Croix.

 Lowell Thompson

At the Nov. 15 City Council meeting, community member Lowell Thompson came to the council to present his idea regarding placing historical markers throughout downtown Stillwater, in order to explain and elaborate on the history of various buildings in the city.

Thompson first submitted the idea as part of the Stillwater Great Idea Competition. While he didn’t win the $10,000 prize, the idea was forwarded to the City, as it was believed the project would find its rightful place there. 

