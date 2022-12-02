At the Nov. 15 City Council meeting, community member Lowell Thompson came to the council to present his idea regarding placing historical markers throughout downtown Stillwater, in order to explain and elaborate on the history of various buildings in the city.
Thompson first submitted the idea as part of the Stillwater Great Idea Competition. While he didn’t win the $10,000 prize, the idea was forwarded to the City, as it was believed the project would find its rightful place there.
“Stillwater is one of Minnesota’s most historic cities, if not Minnesota’s most historic city. This project will make Stillwater’s amazing history visible and better known to visitors and residents,” Thompson said.
When presenting the project to the city council, all council members were on board. And Mayor Kozlowski noted that the project would fulfill both the Comprehensive and Strategic City plans.
“I have a lot of specific spots in mind that could use some explanation and appreciation,” Mayor Kozlowski said at the meeting.
One place that Thompson had in mind is the building that currently houses Mid-town Antiques, which used to be an opera house. The opera house hosted acts such as Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show in 1881 and John Philip Sousa’s band in 1902. Thompson noted that facts such as these could be immortalized on a plaque and then attached to the building so that residents can know the history beyond what is currently in any given building.
Downtown Stillwater was designated a Historic District in 1992, but work to showcase that has been minimal. However, because of the designation, Thompson knows the research has been done and that there is ample material needed to develop and erect the markers.
“It’s time to make Stillwater’s amazing history and stories known to visitors and residents alike,” Thompson said in a proposal packet addressed to the city council.
Thompson, 83, grew up in Stillwater and appreciates its historic value as well as what the city has developed into, and said he believes that residents who are newer to the community should have the opportunity to learn about Stillwater’s history.
Thompson has also been in contact with Brent Peterson, Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and the Stillwater/Oak Park Heights Convention and Visitor Bureau. He said that he has not received any negative feedback.
“They all think it’s a great idea,” he said.
In terms of funding for the project, Thompson has a few different ideas.
Once the project finds itself at the front of the priority list, some money could come from the city, and grants could be found from various other sources. Markers in Marine on St Croix state they were erected by the Minnesota Historical Society in 1985.
And where did the inspiration for the project come from? Thompson said he just likes to keep busy and has served on various boards and committees in the city as well as currently serving on the Partnership Plan Board of Directors. It comes down to the fact that he thought this was a good idea and wanted to share it.
In his packet to the council, Thompson quotes Christia Rosckes, formerly of the Convention and Visitor Bureau.
“This would appeal to visitors by providing a more immersive experience when in town. This historic knowledge will be a wonderful free attraction and will also create a stronger connection with the visitors to Stillwater increasing their chances of returning for additional stays,” she said.
