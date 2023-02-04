Minnesota’s very own House of Thune captured top honors. Members of that team included Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger. Their winning snow sculpture portrays the struggles of the pandemic and every individual’s ability to rebuild after prolonged stress and a sense of fractured identity.
This was the third place winner, Team Turkish of Turkey.
The People’s Choice Award went to Wisconsin Sculptora Borealis.
Second place was awarded to Team Flozen from Florida
The snow sculptures will remain open for viewing until Feb. 13, the City of Stillwater has announced, giving visitors one extra week to see the amazing pieces of frozen art.
Large crowds flocked to Stillwater once again for another winter activity that was only possible because of the efforts of many volunteers, sponsors, the city and chamber of commerce. The 2nd Annual World Championship Snow Sculpting competition wrapped up last weekend, but entries will remain on display at Lowell Park, 201 Water Street N., through Feb. 13, assuming Mother Nature doesn’t kick the temps up to the melting point.
Minnesota’s very own House of Thune captured top honors. Members of that team included Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger. Their winning snow sculpture portrays the struggles of the pandemic and every individual’s ability to rebuild after prolonged stress and a sense of fractured identity. Second place was awarded to Team Flozen from Florida, followed by Team Turkish from Turkey. The People’s Choice Award went to Wisconsin Sculptora Borealis.
The 12 teams that competed hailed from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, Argentina, Canada, Equador, Finland, Germany, Mexico and Turkey.
Organizers are already thinking about next year when the 3rd annual event will be held in January 2024. Those dates will be announced at a later time.
