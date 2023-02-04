The snow sculptures will remain open for viewing until Feb. 13, the City of Stillwater has announced, giving visitors one extra week to see the amazing pieces of frozen art.

Large crowds flocked to Stillwater once again for another winter activity that was only possible because of the efforts of many volunteers, sponsors, the city and chamber of commerce. The 2nd Annual World Championship Snow Sculpting competition wrapped up last weekend, but entries will remain on display at Lowell Park, 201 Water Street N., through Feb. 13, assuming Mother Nature doesn’t kick the temps up to the melting point.

