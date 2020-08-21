The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will add a deputy-patrol officer to provide additional law enforcement services for the City of Lake Elmo, at the request of the city, according to the county.
Lake Elmo, which contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, will pay the cost of the additional deputy. The County Board approved hiring the additional deputy Aug. 18.
The City of Lake Elmo wants to maintain the quality of law enforcement services provided by the Sheriff’s Office and is adding to its current contract for law enforcement services. The city has a 10-year population growth rate of 15.93%, an annual growth rate of 1.93%, and is closing in on a population of 10,000 people. The growth in population naturally results in higher call volumes and follow-up workloads for the five current Lake Elmo contract deputies.
The city has asked that the new deputy be added by Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.