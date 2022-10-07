A few weekends ago, my wife and I joined our aunt and uncle for their wedding anniversary downtown Stillwater. I slurped down a pina colada, and it felt like summer. Folks were hanging out on the patio watching cars roll by on Main Street, an artist sang some lovely songs and it felt great outside. 

This past weekend we joined some dear friends who live along the St. Croix River. The leaves were just starting to change, and it was starting to look and feel like fall. So nice to have great conversations while the boats roll up and down the river. I truly love the seasons and how my hometown takes on different appearances during each one. Yes, I even like the look and feel of things around here during the winter.

Load comments