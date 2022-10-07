A few weekends ago, my wife and I joined our aunt and uncle for their wedding anniversary downtown Stillwater. I slurped down a pina colada, and it felt like summer. Folks were hanging out on the patio watching cars roll by on Main Street, an artist sang some lovely songs and it felt great outside.
This past weekend we joined some dear friends who live along the St. Croix River. The leaves were just starting to change, and it was starting to look and feel like fall. So nice to have great conversations while the boats roll up and down the river. I truly love the seasons and how my hometown takes on different appearances during each one. Yes, I even like the look and feel of things around here during the winter.
Some of you may think it feels like winter if you are traveling to Forest Lake to watch our undefeated Ponies try to advance to 6-0 on their football field. The wind will be calmer, but the temperatures will be well below average. At least the game will be dry. But you will need to layer up and cheer loudly. Go Ponies!
As the temps get cooler, we love to start making more and more meals in the crock-pot or on the stove. Soups, chili, tater tot hot dish…you name it. One thing I’ve never attempted to cook, but I love it dearly, is booyah. What is booyah? Have you never tried this hearty meal? Sure, you could look up a recipe online, or you could go to St. Mary’s Catholic Church on 5th Street in Stillwater and buy some. It will be sold from 7:30 a.m. – noon tomorrow,Oct. 8. I’ve never had two batches that taste the same. And I’ve loved every bowl I’ve ever consumed. Beat the cold with a warm scoop of booyah!
Overall, this October looks to be warmer than average, and it is also trending dryer than average. I don’t mind the rain, but I’m not a fan of snow as early as October. Who can forget our snowiest one on record just two years ago? We had 9.3 inches of snow fall that month. I remember digging my outdoor Halloween decorations out of the snow. It melted for the trick or treaters, but it was too soon. Now some may say how could that be our snowiest October? What about the Halloween Blizzard of 1991? That storm did drop 28.4” of snow on us, but only 8.2 inches of it fell on the 31st of October. The rest fell on the first three days of November. Speaking of Halloween, do yourself a solid and go see the outstanding display on the corner of Fourth and Marsh streets. We’ve done a few stories on it over the years on WCCO. I love to decorate our home for Halloween myself. We have monsters of all sorts and eras that always draw compliments. But my display pales in comparison to that home. They even do it up big for Christmas.
Have a great month of checking out the fall colors, celebrating Octoberfest, cheering on our Ponies, gobbling down some booyah and have a Happy Halloween. Now I am craving that delicious mix of candy corn and peanuts. Mmmmmm…. I love autumn.
