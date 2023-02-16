Senior Helpers, a provider of personalized in-home senior care, recently announced the official opening of its Stillwater location, to be managed and operated by Patrick Reardon. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Stillwater, Maplewood, White Bear Lake and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. 

The Stillwater location joins three existing Senior Helpers locations in the Minneapolis area. Senior Helpers’ professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.

