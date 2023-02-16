Senior Helpers, a provider of personalized in-home senior care, recently announced the official opening of its Stillwater location, to be managed and operated by Patrick Reardon. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Stillwater, Maplewood, White Bear Lake and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year.
The Stillwater location joins three existing Senior Helpers locations in the Minneapolis area. Senior Helpers’ professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
“I’m incredibly excited about opening this new location and making a positive impact on seniors and their families living in the community,” Reardon said. “As a young man, I witnessed firsthand the struggles of caregiving within my own family and became passionate about helping those in need. Senior Helpers is a step above the competition in terms of the quality of care and specialized services it provides, and I look forward to making it easier for seniors to age in place by giving them all of the necessary resources in order to be successful.”
After a career in corporate food sales, Reardon was searching for a new calling and decided to pursue a venture that motivates and excites him—helping seniors improve their quality of life. Having spent time with his elderly grandmothers and own mom, all of whom required care and companionship as they aged, he’s familiar with the in-home care business and knows that this new Senior Helpers location will help deepen local relationships and allow his passion for caregiving to flourish.
Senior Helpers caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company’s Senior Gems Alzheimer’s and Dementia care program. The program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company’s Parkinson’s Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson’s Foundation’s Centers of Excellence network.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Patrick to the Senior Helpers team,” said Peter Ross, chief executive officer, Senior Helpers. “His passion for caregiving and commitment to meeting the needs of our elderly population will be incredibly valuable for seniors and their families living in the Stillwater area.”
