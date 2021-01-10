The St. Croix Valley Foundation announced the recipients its competitive grant program on Jan. 4. This fall, the St. Croix Valley Foundation awarded $31,167 to 13 schools in Wisconsin and Minnesota through its Music Education grants program
“Music has shown to have a positive impact on student learning, self-discipline, thinking skills and creative abilities” Kris Tjornehoj, chair of SCVF’s Music Education grant panel, said in a Jan. 4 press release from SCVF. “And there is a pressing need to provide resources that sustain and enhance music programs in our schools – whether to repair and replace aging instruments pieced together with wire and duct-tape, to give students exposure to world class musicians, or to extend loaner instruments to students when their family’s financial resources are limited.”
Music Education grants are given annually, each December. They are made possible by a donor whose gift established an
endowment fund. The donor, herself once a teacher, wished to give the gift of music to students of all ages, from pre-school through high school.
The Foundation has funds addressing a variety of causes including music education, arts, health and wellness, the environment and animals.
“The St. Croix River region continues to benefit from generous donors who want to give back to improve their communities” Matt Thueson, SCVF Board Member, said in the release.
The St. Croix Valley Foundation is a regional philanthropic organization that includes local affiliated funds dedicated to building lasting resources that serve the people, communities and environment of the St. Croix Valley region.
The St. Croix Valley Foundation is a regional philanthropic organization that includes local affiliated funds dedicated to building lasting resources that serve the people, communities and environment of the St. Croix Valley region. For more information, contact Angie Pilgrim at apilgrim@scvfoundation.org or 715-386-9490.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.