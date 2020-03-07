The Science Museum of Minnesota’s St. Croix Watershed Research Station is hosting a touring exhibit starting March 9 that examines science and nature from an artist’s perspective.
Offered as part of ArtReach St. Croix’s NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, the exhibit’s first stop is the Stillwater Public Library, where the artwork will be available to view during library hours until March 15.
The traveling exhibit includes work from Artist at Pine Needles alumni, a residency program that invites natural history artists or writers to spend 2 to 4 weeks immersing themselves in a field experience, gather resource materials, and interact with environmental scientists and the local community.
Artists who are accepted into the residency stay at the James Taylor Dunn Pine Needles Cabin, located just north of the village along the St. Croix River. Participants have the opportunity to interact with environmental scientists and create links between their art, the natural world and the sciences.
In addition to the alumni’s work, a St. Croix River gunpowder mapping project by former Research Station fellow, Hailey Sauer, will also be on display.
“It’s going to be a really interesting collection of artists who are working with scientists to reflect on topics about natural resources,” said Heather Rutledge, ArtReach St. Croix’s executive director. “In their chosen medium, the artists connect to the science that is happening at the research station.”
Gunpowder mapping is a process in which gunpowder is ignited on a stencil between two sheets of paper. When it ignites, the gunpowder marks the paper below the stencil to varying degrees depending on the amount of powder used and the weight placed on top of the stencil. While it can be a process of much trial and error, the right combination of gunpowder and weight can create a beautiful, detailed pattern.
The gunpowder mapping pieces of the St. Croix River, as well as other work from the Artist at Pine Needles alumni, will be on display March 9-15 at the Stillwater Library.
