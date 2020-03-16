Schools
Stillwater Area Public Schools
On Sunday, March 15, Governor Tim Walz took action to close all Minnesota schools beginning Wednesday, March 18. Schools are currently planning to reopen on Monday, March 30.
Prior to the governor's announcement, Stillwater Area Public Schools announced that students would not attend school Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. These measures are being implemented to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
All school buildings will be closed, and all school-related and Community Education activities and events will be canceled. There will be no access to school buildings for the general public.
According to the district's website, during this time staff will be solidifying various plans to include what distance learning will look like for students.
The district is also working on plans to distribute meals for families who qualify for free or reduced meals. Details will be provided in the coming days.
According to the district website, the district will be providing child care for families of first responders/medical/law enforcement professionals beginning Wednesday, March 18. If you are one of these families and will be in need of child care, call 651-351-8340 and leaving a message.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health are closely monitoring an outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in Wuhan, China. Health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota on March 6, 2020.
St. Croix Preparatory Academy
St. Croix Prep will also have it's doors closed until Monday, March 30.
The closure is intended to plan for “distance learning” for all of the students at St. Croix Prep. As communicated by the Minnesota Department of Education, this includes appropriate daily education and available interaction with all staff.
Due to the Governor’s announcement, the school building will be closed to the public, all extra-curricular activities will be canceled, and there will be no YCare until further notice.
Washington County
Washington County Public Health & Environment activated its Incident Command System earlier this month to maintain situational awareness, manage communications, and coordinate with partners. According to Washington County, the response to date has focused on monitoring information from the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), and local health and medical response partners.
If you have questions about the virus, all the MDH COVID-19 Hotline at 651-201-3920.
Call you doctor if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing. Do not go to the hospital directly.
