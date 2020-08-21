The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the 2021 joint activities budget Aug. 18 for the Recycling & Energy (R&E) Board to carry out recycling and waste management programs in Washington and Ramsey counties.
The budget was recommended by the R&E Board, which is a joint board with members from both counties. The recommended 2021 budget is $1.9 million. The County Environmental Charge, which is a service charge on trash collection, funds the budget.
The Joint Powers Agreement creating the R&E Board retains the County Board’s authority to approve the joint activities budget of the R&E Board, which is a two-year budget. While the 2020-2021 budget was approved by the R&E Board and the County Board in 2019, there is an opportunity to adjust the budget for the second year of the budget if needed.
The R&E Board approved and recommended July 23 that each county board approve the 2021 Joint Activities Budget with no changes.
In other business:
The Washington County Board of Commissioners set a public hearing on establishing county conservation areas at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the Board Room of the Government Center in Stillwater.
The Government Center is at 14949 N. 62nd St. N. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public who wish to share their comments and concerns are encouraged to submit them in writing prior to the hearing via email at Publicworks@co.washington.mn.us, via telephone by calling 651-430-4300, or by U.S. Mail sent to Washington County Public Works Department, Parks Division, 11660 Myeron Road N,, Stillwater, MN 55082.
Comments and concerns received before 2 p.m. Sept. 14 will be provided to each commissioner. Additionally, members of the public may attend and testify at the hearing; however, the number of members of the public allowed in the Board Meeting Room at any one time may be limited due to COVID-19. Further questions, or requests for assistance with instructions, may be made by calling 651-430-4300.
Washington County Parks Ordinance specifies rules and regulations to provide for the safe and peaceful use of park lands; for the education and recreation of the public; for the protection and preservation of property, facilities, and natural resources; and for the safety and general welfare of the public.
The public hearing will allow residents to provide their input to the County Board regarding changes to the Parks Ordinance.
