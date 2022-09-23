After ten years of raising funds for Tackle Cancer during homecoming week, the Stillwater football team is once again setting its sights on helping those who suffer from cancer, and this year they hope to top $25,000, and possibly beat 2019’s record of $25,146.
“We all have in one way shape or form been exposed to cancer, whether it’s a family member, a friend, a neighbor, and unfortunately sometimes it’s a long process and a lot that goes into helping cancer sufferers essentially get better,” said Karen Silbernagel, who is this year’s football booster helming the event.
The fundraising effort, held each year since 2012 (with the exception of 2020), has so far raised more than $109,000 for Randy Shaver’s Cancer Research and Community Fund, which distributes its funds solely to Minnesotans or Minnesota-based research projects – 90% of the funds raised are awarded as grants.
“Sometimes it’s for services, sometimes it’s for research – so just knowing that it’s local, all the money is going to stay here, it’s just a great cause and you can’t go wrong donating to a program like this,” Silbernagel said.
There are several events held homecoming weekend to donate. There will be a booth set up at the homecoming carnival at Stillwater Area High School from 4:30 to 6:30, where a photo booth will also be available. Donations will also be collected at the entrance and after the 1st quarter of the homecoming game, which begins at 7 p.m.
The day after the homecoming game, the Ponies football team will be bagging groceries at Kowalski’s Market in Stillwater.
To donate directly to the Ponies’ tackle cancer fundraiser, you can:
•Donate directly to any football player, and receive a Ponies Tackle Cancer bracelet in return.
•By check, made payable to Ponies Football, and sent to Ponies Football, PO Box 2054, Stillwater, MN 55082
•By Venmo - @Pones-Football with “Tackle Cancer” in the “what’s it for?” section.
