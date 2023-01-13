What I wouldn’t give to see a bee right now! During the summer, our gardens literally vibrate with life and you can track the passing weeks by the blooms that lure bees from one side of the yard to the other. Early in the summer, the herbs – oregano, thyme and sage – offer up tiny, but delicious, morsels to the pollinators. Next comes the wild rose, whose pink petals are beautiful, but fleeting. Later in the summer, the virgin’s bower cascades over our wooden arbor, presenting a bountiful feast to bees and wasps of all shapes and sizes. In the fall, there is anise hyssop, aster and goldenrod. 

Standing in the yard today, I hear nothing but the howl of the wind, crying across a frozen fairytale kingdom. 

