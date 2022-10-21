Construction will be underway on Owens and Olive Street in summer of 2023 after the council unanimously approved phase 2 of the county road 5 improvement project.
The total cost of the project is about $4,041,00 with much of the cost being covered by the county, and about $485,000 falling on to the city of Stillwater. 107 properties on Owens Street will be assessed $183,290. Residential properties will see $1,580 and corner properties $790 added to property taxes over a five-year period. Residences on Olive Street will not be assessed.
The project consists of mill and overlay, replacing curb, gutters and sidewalks and installing a new sidewalk on the west side of Owens Street. Streets will also be narrowed by two feet between Olive and McKusick Road and by six feet from Mckusick to Sycamore Street.
Due to the construction, next year’s Lumberjack Days parade will be moved to a different street.
Other Business
The council also unanimously approved the completion of a Space Needs and Condition Rating Study. Kraus-Anderson will conduct the study which will determine space needs for City Hall and the public works facility among others as well as condition assessments for several buildings such as the library and fire station.
•Ownership of the trail surrounding the perimeter of the Terra Spring development has been granted to Terra Springs, located near the north end of Main Street and Elm. The council unanimously agreed to accept the Park and Trail dedication fee and approve wall access and sidewalk easement agreements in order for the city to maintain the former prison wall.
Other News
•The Friends of Lily Lake were recognized for their work in improving water quality and getting Lily Lake removed from Minnesota’s impaired waters list.
•The Lion’s Club was recognized for their contribution towards establishing a new flag pole in Lowell Park.
