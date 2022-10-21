Construction will be underway on Owens and Olive Street in summer of 2023 after the council unanimously approved phase 2 of the county road 5 improvement project.

The total cost of the project is about $4,041,00 with much of the cost being covered by the county, and about $485,000 falling on to the city of Stillwater. 107 properties on Owens Street will be assessed $183,290. Residential properties will see $1,580 and corner properties $790 added to property taxes over a five-year period. Residences on Olive Street will not be assessed.

Load comments