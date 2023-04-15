Washington County held an open house on Thursday, April 13, at the Washington County Historic Courthouse for residents to see plans for the Middle St. Croix Valley Regional Trail master plan – the vision for a future multi-use trail that will run through eastern Washington County from downtown Afton to the St. Croix Boom Site in Stillwater.
This was an in-person opportunity to meet with the project team, share comments and learn about the project. There was no formal presentation.
Those who were unable to attend the in-person open house may take the opportunity to review the material shared at the in-person open house on the project website between April 13 and April 27 at www.co.washington.mn.us/MSCVRegionalTrail.
Highway 36, Lake Elmo Ave.
The public is invited to an open house to review and provide feedback on design alternatives that will improve the intersection of Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue, or County Highway 17.
The open house will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at River Valley Church.
The church is at 5900 Lake Ave. N., Lake Elmo.
The project will seek to overcome the current deficiencies at the intersection, and improve its safety and capacity. Design alternatives will also improve bicycle, pedestrian, and ADA facilities in this area.
This is the second open house in the planning process for intersection improvements. Information from the previous open house and past newsletters may be found on the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us/LakeElmoAvenue.
Residents may also sign up for project updates on the website.
