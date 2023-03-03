Turning Leaf is thrilled to announce they have completed a major rebrand and renovation at all 10 stores formerly known as Infinite Vapor over the last 8 months. Turning Leaf’s largest location is now open in Oak Park Heights, Minn., and has become their flagship store. The 3,000-square-foot, light-filled space features one of Minnesota’s largest walk-in cigar humidors and ample space to carry all the cannabis, e-liquid, and wellness products their customers have grown to love. The official Grand Opening weekend was Feb. 17–19, and all new customers will receive 20% off their purchase and a free BLNCD gift with purchase (BLNCD beverage, Heal Tin, or Relief Tin). The Turning Leaf stores in Alexandria and Uptown, Minn., will be remodeled this spring.

“As our business evolves and we gain a deeper understanding of these products and the many benefits of using them, we have been busy updating and rebranding all our stores to Turning Leaf. We decided to open this 10th store in Oak Park Heights near our home because there is nothing like it in the area. We are here to educate our community and offer alternative, more natural options to prescription drugs,” said Turning Leaf founder Beecher Vaillancourt.

Load comments