Turning Leaf is thrilled to announce they have completed a major rebrand and renovation at all 10 stores formerly known as Infinite Vapor over the last 8 months. Turning Leaf’s largest location is now open in Oak Park Heights, Minn., and has become their flagship store. The 3,000-square-foot, light-filled space features one of Minnesota’s largest walk-in cigar humidors and ample space to carry all the cannabis, e-liquid, and wellness products their customers have grown to love. The official Grand Opening weekend was Feb. 17–19, and all new customers will receive 20% off their purchase and a free BLNCD gift with purchase (BLNCD beverage, Heal Tin, or Relief Tin). The Turning Leaf stores in Alexandria and Uptown, Minn., will be remodeled this spring.
“As our business evolves and we gain a deeper understanding of these products and the many benefits of using them, we have been busy updating and rebranding all our stores to Turning Leaf. We decided to open this 10th store in Oak Park Heights near our home because there is nothing like it in the area. We are here to educate our community and offer alternative, more natural options to prescription drugs,” said Turning Leaf founder Beecher Vaillancourt.
For more on Turning Leaf, please visit: https://shopturningleaf.com/. Turning Leaf shops are in Alexandria, Duluth, Oak Park Heights, and Uptown, Minn., Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot, N.D., and Madison East, Madison West, and Waukesha, Wis.
All Turning Leaf team members are knowledgeable industry leaders and advocates in alternative wellness and diverse lifestyle products. As a multi-faceted team of educated professionals, chemists, and health advocates, their drive is to provide the highest quality products that resonate with each client’s lifestyle.
Education: They have a team of highly trained and educated staff who provide current and reliable information about their products to ensure each client is confident in making the right decision that best fits their lifestyle needs.
Quality: They are fully transparent about all the ingredients used in their products, which are manufactured in-house at an ISO 9001 lab, allowing for superior and consistent quality every time.
Professional: Turning Leaf prides themselves on complying with all federal and state regulations so customers can experience exceptional service and purchase confidently from a professional business.
Turning Leaf provides a large spectrum of CBD and e-liquid products manufactured safely in the USA by experienced chemists of Global Organics in an ISO 6 clean room facility. Their wellness and cigar products are conscientiously selected to ensure they are always of clean and premium quality.
Turning Leaf carries hemp-derived cannabis products from reputable and responsible companies like BLNCD Naturals, Foundry Nation, Botany Farms, Fu Man Chews, and Element Elixirs. They carry Holistapet CBD Pet Products as well as several Minnesota-compliant brands of THC beverages, gummies, and beverage alternatives including Ritual Zero Proof and Odyssey.
For press inquiries, please contact: Natalie Auger, VimLab PR, 612-229-8522.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.