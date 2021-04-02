The city of Oak Park Heights made the call March 23 to postpone its annual Party in the Park this year due to ongoing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of the usual events, the city is hosting a virtual self-paced walk/run June 1-15. Participants will track their own results in walking or running a 5K loop of parks and trails throughout Oak Park Heights, submitting their times when they’ve completed the route, according to information given to the Stillwater Gazette by city administrator Eric Johnson. A 10K route that takes folks through every city park will also be an option.
“This event is a great way for everyone to get outside and to have fun as a whole family,” said city council member Carly Johnson, who said she expects more city-hosted events “once COVID settles down” but that the walk/run event was a way “we can celebrate our community and our parks and trails, residents and businesses that make it special while remaining safe.”
The city will be entering participants of the inaugural walk/run in a random drawing for $50 gift cards to local businesses. Come June, particiapnats can submit their results via Google forms, accessible at https://forms.gle/A8GnBQbuyeEMUU3q9. There is no need to pre-register.
