Derek Chauvin, convicted Tuesday in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, is currently in the Minnesota Department of Corrections’ custody at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. He was booked into the Oak Park Heights facility Tuesday, April 20, at 4:55 p.m.
Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald said he is on “administrative segregation” status for his safety, and is in the Administrative Control Unit, the state’s most secure unit. Administrative segregation is used when someone’s presence in the general population is a safety concern, she said, and it’s unknown how long he will be there.
There are 41 people in the ACU and cells are monitored by cameras with corrections officers also doing rounds at least every 30 minutes. He’ll have on average an hour a day out of his cell for exercise (alone). Meals are delivered to his cell. He is in a single cell and will not have contact with other incarcerated people, Fitzgerald said.
The MCF-Oak Park Heights is the state’s only maximum security prison. Current total population at Oak Park Heights is 350.
TUESDAY VERDICT
Former Minneapolis Officer Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades. He is expected to remain in the Oak Park Heights facility until sentencing, which should take place in eight weeks, Judge Peter Cahill said. A specific date has not yet been announced.
The jury of six white and six Black or multiracial people came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
His face was obscured by a COVID-19 mask, and little reaction could be seen beyond his eyes darting around the courtroom.
His bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back.
He was taken to the Oak Park Heights facility through an agreement between the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
