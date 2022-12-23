Hong Mug.jpg

It begins with an idea and grows into a movement. “We have a small front yard that we’d like to see be more bee and environmentally friendly,” writes a homeowner in Stillwater. “Our house backs up to the Tamarack Nature Preserve in Woodbury. We would love to landscape the back yard with appropriate native pants that would support the wildlife and extend the natural beauty of this particular bog-like environment,” says a hopeful gardener in Woodbury. “I live in Forest Lake and I’m interested in planting a raingarden or native planting and removing buckthorn.”

20180710_092631.jpg

This year, many conservation efforts have happened in Washington County.

For years, the Washington Conservation District (WCD) has offered free site visits to landowners in Washington County to provide advice for conservation projects and help people connect with grants, design assistance and technical support to turn their eco dreams into reality. This month, the WCD wraps up 2022 with 310 site visits on the books. That’s 310 seeds of change that are planted and waiting to grow.    

